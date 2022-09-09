Brahmastra Twitter review: 'Blockbuster or let down' - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film opens to mixed response

Brahmastra Twitter review/File photo

Brahmastra Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer highly-anticipated film Brahmastra hit theatres today, September 9. Brahmastra took almost 5 years to hit the theatres.The film has been a dream project for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, director Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir, and Alia. Going by the box office trends, it looks like the film has some loyal audience interested to watch the extravaganza. If reports are to be believed, advance bookings for the film have sprung a surprise. According to reports and statistics, the film has sold around 1.31 lakh tickets in advance in national chains already. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles. The film has been released in the theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, talking about the reactions of cinephiles who had the opportunity to watch preview and early morning shows of Brahmastra, there's been a mixed response to the film so far. Many movie-goers took to Twitter to share their review of the film and while some have hailed the stunning visual effects, others have mentioned that Brahmastra doesn't live up to the expectations and is a big let down.

Check out some Twitter reviews below:

Impressive chemistry between Ranbir and Alia… Terrific Visuals …Hollywood level… Screenplay was outstanding…. Ayan Mukerji never disappoint me honestly.

Definitely watch Brahmastra at your nearest movie theater #BrahmastraReview #Brahmashtra #Brahmastra #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/I6MhzbdD1H — Arjun (@Arjunmeranaam) September 9, 2022

Pride of Indian Cinema.#Brahmashtra is AMAZING. The visuals are astonishing. A stunning visual effects driven spectacle. Highly recommended and a must see. Music is excellent and direction is great. Ayan's magic is beyond imagination. #Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview — Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) September 8, 2022

#BrahmastraReview - ONE HELL OF A MENTAL TORTURE ( 1.5/5 )



Positives

Songs

Visuals & vfx

Ranbir Kapoor

Nagarjuna



Negatives

Story

Irritating screenplay

Bgm sucks

Alia Bhatt



Overall - never expected mess #Ranbirkapoor #AliaBhatt #Brahmashtra pic.twitter.com/caNoZdYxJ0 — Theinfiniteview (@theinfiniteview) September 8, 2022

#Brahmashtra Is good in bits and pieces. Climax portions were Good. To be precise nothing is engaging.Huge letdown in Emotion,Love Track,Songs,Few CG scenes & BGM. @iamsrk Is Fab @Roymouni Wrong Choice Better to trim some part of the movie. Strictly bearable 1 time watch. pic.twitter.com/rXWzCuzHML — Ravi_Teja_17 (@Iam_Teja17) September 9, 2022

#Brahmashtra This movie will prove to be the best and culture movie till date and will be a blockbuster always support #Brahmastra Wake up Hindus, this movie is a symbol of our culture and civilization, this movie is going to be the most hit movie till date, everyone is behind pic.twitter.com/O6zq320nUf — Ballu mishra (@Ballumishra12) September 9, 2022

#Brahmashtra what a movie, go and watch only on the big screen.Some movies are meant to be watched on the big screen. You will fall in love with #AliaBhatt & #RanbirKapoor.#Brahmashtra Zindabad#Brahmashtra Zindabad. No bakwaas only logics and our rich ancient history. September 9, 2022

Better to watch chhota bheem or doreomon #BrahmashtraReview — Shiv Maurya (@shiv7maurya) September 9, 2022

#BrahmashtraReview



Cheap VFX. Screenplay not good. Emotions not connected. Waste of money. 1.75/5 — movie lover (@InfoMl) September 9, 2022

Ahead of the film's release, on Tuesday, Ranbir and Alia faced protests at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Reason: Ranbir's comment from 2011 expressing he loves eating beef.

Ranbir, Alia, and director Ayan recently arrived in Ujjain to take the blessings of Lord Shiva for their film Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva, during their visit to the temple, Bajrang Dal members protested against the actor for his 11-year-old comment which is currently being circulated on social media.

Bajrang Dal members held black flags and placards at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, as a sign of protest against the film. The police force was called in to get the situation under control.

As soon as the news reached everyone, many people took to Twitter and reignited their boycott call for the film. Soon Twitter was flooded with comments, remarks, and demands to stop the film from emerging as a hit at the box office.

Many of the recent Bollywood releases have faced the wrath of angry Internet users who have used social media platforms like Twitter to call to call for a boycott of films, the last one being Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger.

Made on a massive budget of around Rs 450 crores, Brahmastra touts of a fresh genre for the Hindi film industry with never seen before visual effects. Expectations are that the film will end Bollywood'sdry run at the box office and give the audience enough reason to turn up at the theatres after Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger's box office debacles.