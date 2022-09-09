Search icon
Brahmastra Twitter review: 'Blockbuster or let down' - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film opens to mixed response

Brahmastra Twitter review: A section of moviegoers have hailed the stunning visuals, others bashed the film for not living up to the expectations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

Brahmastra Twitter review/File photo

Brahmastra Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer highly-anticipated film Brahmastra hit theatres today, September 9. Brahmastra took almost 5 years to hit the theatres.The film has been a dream project for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, director Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir, and Alia. Going by the box office trends, it looks like the film has some loyal audience interested to watch the extravaganza. If reports are to be believed, advance bookings for the film have sprung a surprise. According to reports and statistics, the film has sold around 1.31 lakh tickets in advance in national chains already. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles. The film has been released in the theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, talking about the reactions of cinephiles who had the opportunity to watch preview and early morning shows of Brahmastra, there's been a mixed response to the film so far. Many movie-goers took to Twitter to share their review of the film and while some have hailed the stunning visual effects, others have mentioned that Brahmastra doesn't live up to the expectations and is a big let down.

Check out some Twitter reviews below:

Ahead of the film's release, on Tuesday, Ranbir and Alia faced protests at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Reason: Ranbir's comment from 2011 expressing he loves eating beef.

Ranbir, Alia, and director Ayan recently arrived in Ujjain to take the blessings of Lord Shiva for their film Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva, during their visit to the temple, Bajrang Dal members protested against the actor for his 11-year-old comment which is currently being circulated on social media.

Bajrang Dal members held black flags and placards at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, as a sign of protest against the film. The police force was called in to get the situation under control.

As soon as the news reached everyone, many people took to Twitter and reignited their boycott call for the film. Soon Twitter was flooded with comments, remarks, and demands to stop the film from emerging as a hit at the box office.

Many of the recent Bollywood releases have faced the wrath of angry Internet users who have used social media platforms like Twitter to call to call for a boycott of films, the last one being Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger.

Made on a massive budget of around Rs 450 crores, Brahmastra touts of a fresh genre for the Hindi film industry with never seen before visual effects. Expectations are that the film will end Bollywood'sdry run at the box office and give the audience enough reason to turn up at the theatres after Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger's box office debacles.

