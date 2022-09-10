Brahmastra: Vivek Agnihotri takes an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor's film, says 'never fool with Shiva'

Vivek Agnihotri- Brahmastra

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri mocked Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, and stated that the film has made a heavy loss to multiplex chains. Soon after the release of the film, Vivek shared an article that stated how Brahmastra wiped out Rs 800 wealth of PVR and INOX investors.

Vivek retweeted the article with his quote and stated that when an industry spends 0% on research and development is destined to doom. Vivek said, "Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars."

Here's Vivek's tweet

Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0 in R&D and wastes 70-80 money on stars.



“Brahmastra wipes out over 800 crore wealth of PVR and Inox investors | Business Insider https://t.co/ZgHOlzBm3H — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 9, 2022

In another instance, Vivek shared an image from The Kashmir Files, in which Anupam Kher's character resonates with Lord Shiva. Agnihotri shared the image with the caption that says, "Never fool around with Shiva." For the unversed, Ranbir's character name in Brahmastra is Shiva. So, this is Vivek's indirect dig at team Brahmastra.

Here's Vivek's tweet

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut openly attacked Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar. Kangana wrote on Instagram, "Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately…he took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burnt 600 crores to ashes. Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute because of Baahubali success…Such opportunists deprived people, success-starved greedy people if called geniuses then it not manipulation but a well though of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din."

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and slammed Karan Johar for ‘begging south stars’ for film promotions. She even called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra ‘disaster.’ Brahmastra is currently playing in cinemas.