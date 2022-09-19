Search icon
Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pose for paps, fans say 'both look soooo....'

On Monday, Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen giving us couple goals in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved B-town couples. On Monday, the Brahmastra stars were seen posing with each other in Mumbai. They were looking adorable together, Alia was wearing a traditional suit while Rambir Kapoor opted for a casual t-shirt and jeans.

The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video in which Alia and Ranbir can be seen posing for the cameras. Their fans have also reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “Both look soooo good aloo look.” The second one said, “I love how she has chosen comfortable clothes to wear instead of fashionable! May god bless three of them.” The third person commented, “Know ur looking like a cute aloo.”

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brhmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji has collected Rs 360 crore on the global box office within ten days of its worldwide theatrical release on September 9.

Taking to his Instagram, Ayan uploaded a photo of Vanarastra that read, "10 Days Worldwide Box Office Gross 360 Cr Brahmastra Part One: Shiva". The director even penned a lengthy note sharing that the team will take notes from the audience feedback and  has started work on Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

"BRAHMĀSTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv) putting out some good pure energy for: What the Film has achieved so far! The Journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!!", he wrote his caption.

Ayan's note further read, "All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!) PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…! For all this… Thank you".

 

