Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor says he 'struggles' while sleeping with wife Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who shared screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s film, create magic every time they appear together. In a recent interview, the couple revealed what they don’t like about each other.

Their latest film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. However, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. Meanwhile, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir Kapoor said that he tolerates Alia Bhatt’s sleeping habit. He revealed that the Brahmastra actress moves diagonally while sleeping and leaves very little space for him.

He stated, “Her head is somewhere, her legs are somewhere, and eventually, I'm on the corner of the bed, really struggling with that.” While Alia revealed what she loves about Ranbir and said she loves his silence. However, at the same time, she wants her to react.

For the unversed, Brahmastra, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha respectively, was released in theatres on September 9. After a fantabulous third weekend at the box office, the film earned Rs 23 crore net across India between Friday and Sunday, as per a Hindustan Times report.

The report also mentions that the film saw a decent third Sunday overseas and its total worldwide box office collection currently stands at over Rs 400 crore, becoming the first Hindi film to do so since the pandemic. Till Saturday, Brahmastra had minted Rs 104 gross in overseas collections which when added to the Rs 301 crore gross India figure, takes the collection to over Rs 400 crore, reported Hindustan Times. While the official Sunday figures are yet to be announced by the makers, once they do so, the total box office collection of the film might go up slightly.