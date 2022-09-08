Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor reveals he's not taking film's advance booking seriously

Ranbir Alia

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer much-awaited epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has registered good advance booking, and the pre-release report of the film has brought a sigh of relief among trade experts, and Bollywood. However, the leading star Ranbir isn't going gaga over the initial advance booking response.

Recently, the team held a press conference in Delhi, and there Ranbir was asked to react on the advance booking. Kapoor stated that they cannot take these figures seriously, because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. "The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hai." Kapoor conitnued, "The feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (Dulhaniya) Le Jaayenge, asking you to ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all." Ranbir further added that his wife and co-star Alia is quite exicited over the response of advance booking, "She is noting everything, this much is open here, this is the response there."

Amid the hectic promotions, and pre-release pressure, Ranbir is glad that he is been accompanied by two of his favourites- Alia and director Ayan Mukerji. The actor revealed that he was working on the film till this week, "But actually, we have got our friend Ayan only yesterday. Till yesterday, he was working on the film. We always wanted to have this shared experience, spend these days together, and feel every emotion. So yes, it’s a very exciting time.”

As per the report of Hindustan Times, till now Brahmastra has earned Rs 23 crore from advance booking. The figures include Rs 11 crore for Friday booking. Even the Telugu version has contributed Rs 1 crore of advance. The advance booking of Brahmastra is considered of having best advance collection post-pandemic. Brahmastra will release in cinemas on September 9.