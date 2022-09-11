Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor reacts to bumper opening of film, says 'audience ka jo pyaar...'

Ranbir Kapoor- Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and team Brahmastra are in smiles, as their epic adventure has clicked well among the masses. Ranbir has reacted to the response of the audience, Recently, Ranbir and Ayan visited a cinema to surprise the moviegoers.

After interacting with the audience, and clicking selfies with them, Ranbir shared his view on the Brahmastra collection. In a video circulating on the internet, Ranbir was asked by paps to send a message to his fans. Kapoor called Ayan with him and said, "Audience ka jo pyaar mila hai... uss se bada koi Brahmastra nahi hai. We are extremely happy, and proud of this boy, man, for his dedication, mehnat... maine life mein kabhi dekha nahi aisa dekha nahi hai." On the audience reception Ranbir further added, "They dil se shukriya kehta hu. This is what we wanted.. ki aap (audience) entertain ho, they laugh, cry, feel... So, we are happy to be back in cinemas."

Watch the video

For the unversed, the film collected Rs 75 crores on its first day, and till now the film has collected Rs 160 crores worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra is doing really well at the box office. The has ended Bollywood’s dry run and is emerging as one of the most loved movies of recent times. As per Ayan Mukerji’s latest Instagram post, the film has grossed Rs 160 crore in just two days.

Bollywood Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have also reviewed the film and praised the team of Brahmastra. After watching the film, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer and wrote, “an adventure for the big screen… A ride like no other…. Loved being in a movie theatre and had a blast watching @ayan_mukerji’s vision come to life…..”