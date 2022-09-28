Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday with fans and Alia Bhatt, cake cutting video goes viral

Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor turned 40 on Wednesday, and the actor got a heartwarming surprise from his fans. The actor was spotted leaving his building, Vaastu, with Alia Bhatt in a car. Suddenly, a flock of fans gathered around his car, and they approached the actor to wish him on his birthday.

Ranbir pull down his car's window, and acknowledged the fans, The excited fans, wished him, posed for a selfie, and presented a cake to the actor. Kapoor went on to cut the cake for his admirers. A girl even greeted Alia, and the actress welcomed the wishes.

Watch the video

As soon as the video was surfaced online, it went viral instantly. Several of his fans celebrated his birthday by writing Happy Birthday RK on the comment section. A user wrote, "Yasssss we met him today n he cuts the cake we bought for him." Another user wrote, "People who are always smiling not only make their own lives more joyful, but what is more, they are more productive people in their work and have greater abilities.. Happy birthday Rk." While a few netizens even mocked him for staying inside the car, and not stepping out for fans, "Sitting inside car is not called celebration." Another netizen wrote, "What a great gesture of RK with media persons."

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her husband Ranbir Kapoor's birthday party on Instagram. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “happy 40 baby” along with yellow heart emoji. Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor lauded his wife Alia Bhatt for being dedicated to the film’s promotions. The actor praised Alia for travelling across the country for her films Darlings and Brahmastra’s promotions during her pregnancy. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva went on to become of the top grossers of 2022.