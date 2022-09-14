Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt wins internet by fixing Ranbir Kapoor's hairstyle, netizens go gaga over their love

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are spreading love on-screen and off-screen as well. Their film is setting the box office on fire, and the real-life duo are also setting 'couple goals' in the digital world as well.

Recently, team Brahmastra, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, and director Ayan Mukerji were spotted at producer Karan Johar's office. The team were in smiles, and they posed gracefully for the paps. One of the videos is setting the internet on fire, as it captured the 'love' of Alia for hubby Ranbir. In the video, Alia was posing with Ranbir, and suddenly the former moved to the latter and fixed his hairstyle. The moment had 'Kesariya' vibes and the video instantly went viral.

Watch the video

As we mentioned earlier, the video went viral in no time, and netizens are in awe of their chemistry. A netizen wrote, "very humble." Another netizen called them, "my darlings." A user wrote, "Mujhe rabir aur alia ko dekhkar tejran ki yaad aa rahe hain #tejran we miss you sosooooo much." Another user wrote, "Alia same #tejasswiprakash ki tarah carrying hain jaise woh #karankundrra ki care karti hain ranbir alia ko dekh kar #tejran ki yaad aa gaye." One of the netizen added, " hope and pray ki Ranbir alia ki respect kare uske sacrifice ki aur uske pyar ki she showed that she loves Ranbir.....now it's Ranbir turn to make it everlasting."

On the box office front, After becoming the first Bollywood film to lead the worldwide box chart with earnings of Rs 225 crore in the opening weekend, Brahmastra has now even crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in the net collections in India on its fifth day, as per the report in Bollywood Hungama.

The report stated that the film collected Rs 12.75 to Rs. 13.75 crore on Tuesday, September 13 taking the total collections to Rs 150.50 crore. It is also estimated that the big-budget entertainer will finish its opening week with Rs 170 crore in India in the first week and enter the Rs 200 crore club in the second weekend.