Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt reveals she doesn't read reviews at all, says 'I ask enough...'

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, recently talked about film reviews. Brahmastra actress revealed that she doesn’t read reviews at all but she takes feedback for her every film in order to improve herself.

While speaking to trade analyst Komal Nahtra, the actress said, “I don't read reviews. Even when the reviews are good I don't read them. When they are bad I don't read them. But even when the reviews are good I don't read them. I read headlines that people send me sometimes. I don't know from the first film I feel ki general sense mil jata hai ki kya chali kya nhi chali, film chalne k baad (you get a general sense of what worked and what didn't after the film's release).”

She further mentioned, "I ask enough people when I meet them in person for feedback. It's not like that ki mujhe padhna nahi hai (I don't want to read). I don't like this sort of dissection on day one or day 10 also of a film."

Meanwhile, as soon as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha, was released on September 9, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has raised excitement for its sequel titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev and the netizens can't stop their fan theories on who would play Shiva's parents Dev and Amrita in the sequel.

Though the fantasy adventure epic showed Deepika Padukone as Amrita in a blink-and-miss appearance, the makers are tight-lipped about the casting of both the characters and haven't even confirmed the Piku actress as being a part of the trilogy. In a recent interview, Alia and Ranbir were asked about their thoughts on who should play these two characters.

When the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was asked who can play Amrita, she told IndiaToday.in, "Deepika (Padukone) for sure for Amrita! She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature" and also added, "Right now, nobody outside the core team knows who is Dev and Amrita. It is good to have speculations on who will play these characters, but no one knows for now."

The Rockstar actor said that Dev and Amrita are the most interesting characters in the Brahmastra trilogy and didn't pick any actors' names for the two roles. He said to the portal, "I think, Dev and Amrita are by far the most interesting characters in this trilogy. And for actors to play this part, it is going to be exciting for any actor. Where the cast is concerned, as in who to cast, I think the way Ayan is looking at the trilogy, the way Ayan is looking at the larger picture, I think it is very exciting."

