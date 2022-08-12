Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan's Vanarastra look revealed, netizens say 'SRK's leaked footage is gold'

SRK-Brahmastra/Twitter

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which is all set to hit theatres on September 9, has been making headlines after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's photos from the highly-anticipated movie leaked online. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been piquing the curiosity of cinephiles ever since he released the trailer of his mythological sci-fi drama Brahmastra.

After the trailer launch, several people speculated that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Back in June, SRK's fans shared screenshots from the trailer and wondered if it was King Khan who appeared as 'Vayu'. And now it seems like the observation made by the eagle-eyed fans is correct.

On Thursday, netizens shared a new picture and video, claiming it's SRK's look from Brahmastra. In the viral clip, SRK is seen in a blood-soaked avatar. As Shah Rukh Khan's character elevates in the air, lord Hanuman's silhouette starts to appear. The particular glimpse made SRK fans extremely happy.

"Ladies & Gentleman, @iamsrk as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra," a Twitter user wrote. "SRK's cameo will be Ayan Mukerji's ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan," another one wrote. "#ShahrukhKhan in #Brahmastra This leaked footage is GOLD," wrote yet another Twitter user.

Check out some social media reactions below:

SRK's cameo will be Ayan Mukerji's ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan.. #Brahmastra #SRK pic.twitter.com/gAVzqu8G1u — B.R.A.H.M.A.S.T.R.A (@BadaJaanwar) August 11, 2022

It is not yet known if the viral clip is from Brahmastra or just a fan-made edit. Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha.

Prior to it, SRK made a cameo appearance in R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While promoting his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in New Delhi a few months ago, Madhavan had revealed that SRK did not charge a single penny for his cameo in the project.

Now Srkians are eagerly waiting for 2023 as SRK is all set to make his full-fledged return to cinemas with Pathaan, followed by Jawan and Dunki.