Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan's unseen BTS photo with his stunt double Hasit Savani goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan with Hasit Savani/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as the scientist Mohan Bhargava, as a nod to his character in Swades, is one of the major highlights of fantasy epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. And now, a photo is going viral in which the Pathaan actor can be seen posing with his stunt double Hasit Savani from the sets of the Ayan Mukerji's film.

Taking to Instagram, a UK-based international stunt performer Hasit Savani shared the picture with SRK which he captioned, "A real pleasure to be the stunt double for the legend, Shah Rukh Khan, for his cameo sequence in Bollywood film Brahmastra. The superstar appeared as the protector of Vanarastra in the film's opening sequence.

Soon after the stunt double shared the picture, SRK's fans swamped the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons. "We love you Shah Rukh Khan," a fan commented while another fan wrote, "King Khan." Another netizen even complimented Hasit as he wrote, "you crushed it!" with multiple fire emojis.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and South actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles, Brahmastra, the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse, is running successfully in the theaters worldwide as the sci-fi action film has collected over Rs 300 crore in its opening week.



Meanwhile, the Baazigar actor will be making his big Bollywood comeback after four years with three back-to-back releases next year. First up on the list is an action thriller film Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is among the most awaited films and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Next, he will be seen in Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. Rajkumar Hirani's next social comedy Dunki will be his third release next year, arriving in cinemas on December 22, 2023.