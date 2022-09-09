Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan steals the show with his cameo, netizens say 'true megastar of India'

SRK-Brahmastra cameo/Twitter

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra was released in the theatres today, September 9. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles is the first part of a trilogy. While the first installment is titled Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva, the second, as we now know, is titled Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev. Ranbir and Alia's film was released in the theatres across the globe in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. The film has opened to a mixed response by cine-goers who've shared their reviews on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging site is also abuzz with reactions to Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Brahmastra. While we wouldn't want to give spoilers, it would be safe to say that SRK fans wouldn't be disappointed as the superstar has substantial screen time. Shah Rukh Khan as scientist Mohan Bhargav aka Vanarastra is not only impressive but has also left his fans excited for his upcoming film Pathan.

"I AM PROUD TO BE YOUR FAN @IAMSRK THE ENTIRE THEATRE ROARED FOR YOUR APPEARANCE TRUE MEGASTAR OF INDIA, YOU'RE THE GREATEST and the BEST EVER I'LL POST THE THEATRE RESPONSE SOON MASS HYSTERIA OF #ShahRukhKhan #Brahmastra," wrote a Twitter user. "Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk

is the only best thing about the movie #Brahmastra, other than the VFX. #ShahRukhKhan #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt," wrote another. "Megastar #ShahRukhKhan as Scientist Mohan Bhargav The whole theatre went crazy claps standing aviation and whistles when he transferred him self As #Vanarastra MEGASTAR for a Reason #BrahmastraReview," tweeted yet another fan.

Check out some reactions to Shah Rukh Khan's cameo below:

The scientist was magnificent. He brought the magic to this fantasy-fiction, which was otherwise too mundane, and humdrum. Pardon the tweeting barrage, but clearly have too many thoughts. Will now attempt to articulate them in a coherent format. #BrahmastraReview #ShahRukhKhan September 9, 2022

SRK has not done a film as lead after 'Zero' but every second big budget film is either featuring him or having his reference.

SRK doesn't need Bollywood, Bollywood needs SRK..

#ShahRukhKhan — Asid Hoque (@asid_hoque) September 9, 2022

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had also made a cameo appearance in R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Coming back to brahmastra, apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. With Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji has made his comeback as director after a gap of nine years. His last two films Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani were blockbuster hits.