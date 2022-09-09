Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan steals the show with his cameo, netizens say 'true megastar of India'

Brahmastra: Twitter is abuzz with reactions to Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film. Check it out below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan steals the show with his cameo, netizens say 'true megastar of India'
SRK-Brahmastra cameo/Twitter

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra was released in the theatres today, September 9. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles is the first part of a trilogy. While the first installment is titled Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva, the second, as we now know, is titled Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev. Ranbir and Alia's film was released in the theatres across the globe in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. The film has opened to a mixed response by cine-goers who've shared their reviews on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging site is also abuzz with reactions to Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Brahmastra. While we wouldn't want to give spoilers, it would be safe to say that SRK fans wouldn't be disappointed as the superstar has substantial screen time. Shah Rukh Khan as scientist Mohan Bhargav aka Vanarastra is not only impressive but has also left his fans excited for his upcoming film Pathan.

"I AM PROUD TO BE YOUR FAN @IAMSRK THE ENTIRE THEATRE ROARED FOR YOUR APPEARANCE TRUE MEGASTAR OF INDIA, YOU'RE THE GREATEST and the BEST EVER I'LL POST THE THEATRE RESPONSE SOON MASS HYSTERIA OF #ShahRukhKhan #Brahmastra," wrote a Twitter user. "Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk
 is the only best thing about the movie #Brahmastra, other than the VFX. #ShahRukhKhan  #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt," wrote another. "Megastar #ShahRukhKhan as Scientist Mohan Bhargav The whole theatre went crazy claps standing aviation and whistles when he transferred him self As #Vanarastra  MEGASTAR for a Reason #BrahmastraReview," tweeted yet another fan.

Check out some reactions to Shah Rukh Khan's cameo below:

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had also made a cameo appearance in R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Coming back to brahmastra, apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. With Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji has made his comeback as director after a gap of nine years. His last two films Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani were blockbuster hits.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.