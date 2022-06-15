Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo appearance in larger than life avatar impresses netizens

Brahmastra

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has hit the audience like a hurricane, and they can't get raving about it. Apart from rich visuals, and the lead's chemistry, netizens are even talking about the much-speculated cameo of Shah Rukh Khan.

A few netizens have claimed that their eagle-eye have spotted Mr Khan in the trailer, and he is looking magnificent with his mystic powers. Well, it is said that Shah Rukh Khan is an important part of the Astraverse, and his cameo will be an important piece of the puzzle. But before going ahead, let's check some reactions related to SRK.

Now, let's talk about Khan's role in the first instalment of the mega-series. As per the report of Indian Express, Shah Rukh Khan is playing the role of a scientist and he has completed the shooting of his character. The portal quoted a source that stated, "Shah Rukh Khan is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes. The superstar completed shooting his part some months ago, and is totally looking forward to the film’s release.”

The trailer of one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2022, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is finally out. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is all set to release on September 9 in theatres. One of the most awaited movie spectacles of 2022 and a landmark moment in Indian cinema, Brahmastra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.