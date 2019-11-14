'Brahmastra': Shah Rukh Khan commences shoot for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film

A few days back, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in for a special appearance in Brahmastra. The superstar will be seen alongside the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the film which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. Talking about the same, a source had told Mumbai Mirror, "It’s a guest appearance but Shah Rukh plays a pivotal role in taking Ranbir’s journey forward. He has already allotted his dates for his portions and will shoot before the year-end."

Now, we came across a few photos, which confirm the news and also the fact that SRK has kickstarted the shoot at a popular studio in Mumbai. A Ranbir fan shared the photo of a vanity van outside the studio and the caption read as "Night schedule Day 11 with SRK Brahmastra". While he tweeted, "It's Really Happening SRK is shooting for his part for Brahmastra from today onwards @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor #ayanmukerji @SrBachchan #Brahmāstra"

Check it out below:

Earlier a source had also told the tabloid, "Shah Rukh himself likes Ayan’s work and immediately agreed to the cameo. And like everyone else’s in the film, even SRK’s character has the mythological touch."

With this film, SRK will mark his second outing with Ranbir after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Alia after Dear Zindagi. Both films were released in the year 2016.

Brahmastra is a trilogy and is co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. It's releasing in Summer 2020.