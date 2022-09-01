Search icon
Brahmastra: RRR director SS Rajamouli shares what excited him the most about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film

SS Rajamouli explained the different Astras of the Astraverse and Ayan Mukerji's vision in a new promotional video for Brahmastra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

Brahmastra-SS Rajamouli/File photos

The most anticipated Hindi film of the year, Brahmastra is ready for its worldwide theatrical release on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic promises a grand visual spectacle never seen before in Indian cinema.

On Thursday, September 1, the official social media handles of the Brahmastra team shared promotional videos, in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, in which SS Rajamouli, who delivered the period action extravaganza RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR earlier this year, explained Ayan's vision behind Brahmastra and shared what excited him the most about the upcoming big-budget entertainer.

In the video, Rajamouli can be heard saying, "Ayan Mukerji doesn't need an introduction. His directorial films Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani are some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. Ayan met me for the first time in 2016 and narrated to me the story of Brahmastra. The part that excited me the most was that the story of Brahmastra is based on Indian mythology."

"He has combined the various energies from the mythology and has created an Astraverse. What does this Astraverse mean? According to our shastra, we need five elements to live. The power that controls all these five elements is the Brahma Shakti. Brahmastra is about the weapons that originated from Brahma Shakthi, and about the warriors who fight with the weapons", the filmmaker continued in the video.

Rajamouli, who has also helmed the mega-blockbuster Baahubali franchise, further talks about different Astras in the film - Vanarastra, Agni Astra, Jalastra, and Brahmastra, and in conclusion, stated, "Ayan Mukerji has shown that love is the most powerful weapon than all these weapons, that’s the beauty of this magnum opus."

Brahmastra, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli will present the film in all the South Indian languages. 

