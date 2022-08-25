Brahmastra: RRR director SS Rajamouli reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film, says 'it is not like a fairy tale...'

Brahmastra-SS Rajamouli/File photos

Stating that a film like Brahmastra will take Indian culture to the world, SS Rajamouli of RRR and Baahubali fame said on Wednesday that what he liked the most about Ayan Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, is that it is a commercial way of telling the story of 'astras'.

Participating in a pre-release press conference in Chennai, the ace director, who is presenting the film in South Indian languages, said that Brahmastra is not only one of the most awaited films, but is also one of the costliest productions of the year.

"Ayan dreamt about creating a world that we have never seen before -- the magnificent world of astras that we have learnt from our history, our puranas," Rajamouli said. "As children, we heard about these astras but have never seen their splendour," the ace director added.

SS Rajamouli further said, "That is what Ayan has dreamt. It has been a long journey from 2014. He has been ably supported by Karan Johar, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna and Amit sir. Thank you all for making me a part of this fantastic journey."

Explaining why he liked Brahmastra so much, SS Rajamouli said, "Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power which still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It is not like a fairy tale. It is like a commercial way of telling the story of astras. This is what I like about 'Brahmastra'."

Continuing to explain why he loved the film, the RRR director added, "Ayan made sure that among all the astras, including 'Vanara Astra', 'Agni Astra', 'Jalastra' and 'Brahmastra' -- love is the strongest. Not just telling this fact in dialogues, he made sure that his point comes across. That love will win over everything."

The official synopsis of the trailer of the film reads as, BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra... and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire."

Brahmastra, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has helmed blockbusters such as the Baahubali franchise and RRR, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.