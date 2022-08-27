Brahmastra: RRR star Jr NTR to Join Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Kapoor at pre-release event in Hyderabad

File Photo

Jr. NTR will be the chief guest at the Brahmastra pre-release event in Hyderabad, and Karan Johar is thrilled to have him there. The filmmaker referred to the RRR actor as "man of the masses" in a special video he posted on social media to break the news. The occasion will take place on September 2 at Ramoji Filmcity at 6:00 p.m.

Ranbir Kapoor recently joined SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna in Chennai's Brahmastra promotions. A pre-release screening of the movie has now been scheduled in Hyderabad by the producers.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "Gear up for a Mass-Traverse! MAN OF MASSES OF India Cinema @tarak9999 will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of Brahmastra as the Chief Guest on Septemer 2nd in Hyderabad! #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra (sic)."

However, as the two recently released films faced the boycott trend on Twitter after past controversial statements of its lead actors were dug out by the netizens, Brahmastra too is being trolled online. A clip from Ranbir Kapoor's previous film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has resurfaced, Amitabh Bachchan calling out "ghoonghat" on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Karan Johar backing the film and the film's poster are said to be the primary reasons behind the #BoycottBrahmastra trend.

A small clip from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Ranbir and Deepika Padukone, in which Bunny asks Naina to make out "behind a temple" is being shared and netizens are claiming that it insults Hinduism. Coincidentally, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the last film directed by Ayan Mukerjee who makes his comeback to direction after nine years with Brahmastra.

Another statement of Amitabh Bachchan saying that he finds 'ghoonghat' regressive to a woman contestant seated in 'ghoonghat' on the host seat in his quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is being called out by the netizens who are claiming that the Sholay actor has not criticised burkha or hijab worn by the Muslim ladies