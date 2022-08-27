Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra: RRR star Jr NTR to Join Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Kapoor at pre-release event in Hyderabad

A pre-release screening of the movie Brahmastra has now been scheduled in Hyderabad by the producers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

Brahmastra: RRR star Jr NTR to Join Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Kapoor at pre-release event in Hyderabad
File Photo

Jr. NTR will be the chief guest at the Brahmastra pre-release event in Hyderabad, and Karan Johar is thrilled to have him there. The filmmaker referred to the RRR actor as "man of the masses" in a special video he posted on social media to break the news. The occasion will take place on September 2 at Ramoji Filmcity at 6:00 p.m.

Ranbir Kapoor recently joined SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna in Chennai's Brahmastra promotions. A pre-release screening of the movie has now been scheduled in Hyderabad by the producers.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "Gear up for a Mass-Traverse! MAN OF MASSES OF India Cinema @tarak9999 will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of Brahmastra as the Chief Guest on Septemer 2nd in Hyderabad! #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra (sic)."

Also read: Alia Bhatt says 'don't like me, don't watch me', netizens trend #boycottaliabhatt, #boycottbrahmastra

However, as the two recently released films faced the boycott trend on Twitter after past controversial statements of its lead actors were dug out by the netizens, Brahmastra too is being trolled online. A clip from Ranbir Kapoor's previous film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has resurfaced, Amitabh Bachchan calling out "ghoonghat" on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Karan Johar backing the film and the film's poster are said to be the primary reasons behind the #BoycottBrahmastra trend.

A small clip from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, featuring Ranbir and Deepika Padukone, in which Bunny asks Naina to make out "behind a temple" is being shared and netizens are claiming that it insults Hinduism. Coincidentally, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the last film directed by Ayan Mukerjee who makes his comeback to direction after nine years with Brahmastra.

Another statement of Amitabh Bachchan saying that he finds 'ghoonghat' regressive to a woman contestant seated in 'ghoonghat' on the host seat in his quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is being called out by the netizens who are claiming that the Sholay actor has not criticised burkha or hijab worn by the Muslim ladies

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.