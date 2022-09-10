Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor urges fans to not post film spoilers on social media

Credit: File photo

The makers of Brahmastra, recently, organised a special screening before the release of the film. The event was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and director Ayan Mukerji. The cast of Brahmastra interacted with the audience there.

A video of Ranbir Kapoor from the screening is going viral on social media. In the clip, he can be heard requesting the audience to not share spoilers on social media. He said, “So just one request. Jo bhi thode bahot spoilers hain is film ke (whatever spoilers are there in this film), please try not to put them on social media. Because you know the audience who has not seen it would like to experience it”

Watch video:

#RanbirKapoor request to all the fans not to post spoilers who watching #Brahmastra today pic.twitter.com/PIle9WtW2I — (@itsKabir16) September 8, 2022

For the unversed, Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which featured Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, collected good numbers at the box office on day 1. It was one of the most anticipated films, released on September 9.

Despite the #BoycottBrahmastra trend, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer broke many box office records on day 1. The film collected Rs 75 crore worldwide and is being appreciated by the viewers.

Bollywood Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have also reviewed the film and praised the team of Brahmastra. After watching the film, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer and wrote, “an adventure for the big screen… A ride like no other…. Loved being in a movie theatre and had a blast watching @ayan_mukerji’s vision come to life…..”

He added, “My 2 favourites actors and humans set the screen on fire 9litreally) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. From The king Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience….”