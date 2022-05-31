Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Ayan Mukerji promote film at Visakhapatnam

Indian Video Guru/Instagram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji are in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to promote their upcoming film Brahmastra, the most anticipated film of the duo. As soon as the actor-director duo reached the airport, fans surrounded them and cheered for them. Several images and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the clips, a massive garland made of marigold flowers is seen around Ranbir. It was put on him using a crane. Ranbir shook hands with a few of his fans and also thanked them by folding his hands. Such grand welcome has garnered netizens’ attention. Reacting to the viral pictures and videos, a social media user tweeted, "Oh My God! This is huge." "Loved the way people welcomed Ranbir in Visakhapatnam," another one wrote. For the special occasion, Ranbir and Ayan chose to dress up in ethnic wear. They both twinned in white kurta pyjama. Wife Alia Bhatt shared a photo of Ranbir in white kurta and had the sweetest comment for him adding, “Oh Hi (fire emoji)”

The teaser of Ranbir-Alia Bhatt starrer movie got unveiled today. The first look of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna got revealed in the film. The trailer of the film will be out on June 15. Kesariya, an audio teaser of the film was loved by the audience and also the song recently launched its Telegu version, Kumkumala, which was appreciated by the fans in the south belt as well. The film is set to kick the floors on September 9, 2022 in multiple languages.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also joined Ranbir and Ayan to promote Brahmastra among the audience in Visakhapatnam. Actor Alia Bhatt missed the promotional activity as she is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut in London, Heart of Stone, in which she will share screen space with Hollywood actor Gal Gadot.