Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor shows off his washboard abs in unseen photos from film's look test

Ranbir Kapoor's mother, star Neetu Kapoor, posted some of his previously unreleased shirtless photos from his look test.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor shows off his washboard abs in unseen photos from film's look test
Kunalgir/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor is now enjoying success thanks to Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year. For the first time, real-life couple Ranbir and Alia Bhatt appear in an Ayan Mukerji movie. Ranbir's mother, star Neetu Kapoor, posted some of his previously unreleased shirtless photos from his look test for the movie in Bulgaria a few days after its release. 

Kunal Gir, Ranbir's personal trainer and lifestyle consultant, posted the images at first. They feature a shirtless Ranbir wearing low-waisted jeans, his six-pack abs commanding all the focus. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Gir (@kunalgir)

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir Kapoor said that he tolerates Alia Bhatt’s sleeping habit. He revealed that the Brahmastra actress moves diagonally while sleeping and leaves very little space for him. 

He stated, “Her head is somewhere, her legs are somewhere, and eventually, I'm on the corner of the bed, really struggling with that.” While Alia revealed what she loves about Ranbir and said she loves his silence. However, at the same time, she wants her to react. 

Meanwhile, in late September at the FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 event, Karan Johar said that the Brahmastra multiverse has been accepted by the audience which has paved the way forward for the next two parts in the trilogy.  

The director had then said, "We were not looking at numbers of figures. We wanted people to accept this world because there is so much more to come. The moment this film gets acceptance, so whether the film does Rs. 200 cr, Rs. 250 cr or Rs. 300 cr, all that is great and the numbers are very important, but to us, the most important is that we get to make part 2 and part 3. When we knew we were home for those important decisions for Brahmastra, that was it. You only make part 2 when part 1 gets love and accepted and that's what has happened." 

For the unversed,  Brahmastra, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha respectively, was released in theatres on September 9.  After a fantabulous third weekend at the box office, the film earned Rs 23 crore net across India between Friday and Sunday, as per a Hindustan Times report. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
In pics: Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos in shimmery thigh-high slit gown
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao, Naga Chaitanya attend film screening
Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 6 unforgettable films of the late actor with wife Neetu Kapoor
Are you a college student? These 5 part-time jobs can help you afford your expenses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.