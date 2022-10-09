Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor shows off his washboard abs in unseen photos from film's look test

Kunalgir/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor is now enjoying success thanks to Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year. For the first time, real-life couple Ranbir and Alia Bhatt appear in an Ayan Mukerji movie. Ranbir's mother, star Neetu Kapoor, posted some of his previously unreleased shirtless photos from his look test for the movie in Bulgaria a few days after its release.

Kunal Gir, Ranbir's personal trainer and lifestyle consultant, posted the images at first. They feature a shirtless Ranbir wearing low-waisted jeans, his six-pack abs commanding all the focus.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir Kapoor said that he tolerates Alia Bhatt’s sleeping habit. He revealed that the Brahmastra actress moves diagonally while sleeping and leaves very little space for him.

He stated, “Her head is somewhere, her legs are somewhere, and eventually, I'm on the corner of the bed, really struggling with that.” While Alia revealed what she loves about Ranbir and said she loves his silence. However, at the same time, she wants her to react.

Meanwhile, in late September at the FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 event, Karan Johar said that the Brahmastra multiverse has been accepted by the audience which has paved the way forward for the next two parts in the trilogy.

The director had then said, "We were not looking at numbers of figures. We wanted people to accept this world because there is so much more to come. The moment this film gets acceptance, so whether the film does Rs. 200 cr, Rs. 250 cr or Rs. 300 cr, all that is great and the numbers are very important, but to us, the most important is that we get to make part 2 and part 3. When we knew we were home for those important decisions for Brahmastra, that was it. You only make part 2 when part 1 gets love and accepted and that's what has happened."

For the unversed, Brahmastra, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha respectively, was released in theatres on September 9. After a fantabulous third weekend at the box office, the film earned Rs 23 crore net across India between Friday and Sunday, as per a Hindustan Times report.