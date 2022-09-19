Search icon
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor reveals how Rishi Kapoor would've reacted to film's success

Ranbir Kapoor shared that his late father Rishi Kapoor was 'very critical' of Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji's work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

Rishi Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor/File photo

With Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Brahmastra breaking box office records with each passing day, its leading hero Ranbir Kapoor revealed how his late father-actor Ranbir Kapoor would have reacted to the film's success. The Sanju actor shared that his dad was even critical of Ayan Mukerji's work, but he was always a 'box office guy' who respected numbers.

Ranbir told India Today, "It is difficult to say because he (Rishi) was very critical of even Ayan’s work. But my father has always been a box office guy. He was always very respectful of the numbers and how the film fared at the ticket window. He knew that if the film did well at the box office then perhaps I was wrong with my views. 

"He knew that audience is the king and there is no one above box office. I think by seeing the collections of Brahmastra he would have been very happy but he would still add that let’s see how the second weekend fares", Kapoor, who had been always anxious about his father Rishi's views on his films, concluded.

Before its theatrical release, while promoting the fantasy adventure epic in Delhi, Ranbir had said that he didn't tell his father Rishi, who passed away in 2020 due to cancer, details about the Brahmastra shoot, since it took almost five-six years to get completed. He had added that he wasn't sure if his family and friends would understand the multiple delays in the film's making.

READ | Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he didn't tell his late father Rishi Kapoor about film's shoot

Talking about Brahmastra box office collection, the big-budget entertainer has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year with around Rs 350 crore in worldwide collections surpassing Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Kashmir Files, which minted Rs 340 crore globally.

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in Astraverse around the ancient Indian astras. The second part is titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev and is expected to release in December 2025.

