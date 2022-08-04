Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor explores his power of fire with Alia Bhatt in Deva Deva song teaser

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is making noise for the correct reasons. After making waves with Kesariya, the teaser of the second song Deva Deva is out. The 44-seconds video captures the essence of the film with some impressive visuals.

In the teaser, Shiva (Ranbir) explains to Isha (Alia) the concept of light and the power it possesses. Isha asks Shiva about his quest for light, and we are shown different glimpses of Shiva exploring his power of fire with Amitabh Bachchan. Shiva is toying with his power, and we can see him playing with fire, and expanding his horizon by self-analysing his worth.

Here's the teaser of Deva Deva

The full version of Deva Deva will be out on August 8. Well, after watching the teaser, you will surely wait for the full song. After releasing the theatrical trailer, the makers released the song Kesariya first. Arijit Singh's vocals and Ranbir-Alia's chemistry was applauded by many.

Fans of Arijit Singh savour the song like a feast, and even the chemistry of Shiva (Ranbir) and Isha (Alia) has been applauded by the masses. But the word 'love storiya' from the song draws mixed reception. Apart from receiving love, the song even welcomed memes and trolling, and several netizens pointed out this word as a misfit in the song.

During the promotion of Shamshera, Ranbir spoke to India.com and said, "See, we as filmmakers and artists create something and it is up to the audience to receive it how they do…We’re very excited about the song and it’s got a lot of love. Today, memes and trolling are all part of life.... and it’s fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam’s music, and Arijit Singh’s singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that’s what the endeavour is.” Brahmastra will release in cinemas on September 9.