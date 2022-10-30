Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor discloses how Israeli movement coach Ido Portal helped him prepare for his role

Ido Portal/Instagram

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva turned out to be a huge blockbuster with earnings of more than Rs 425 crore at the worldwide box office. Ranbir Kapoor played the titular character of Shiva in the film who possesses the Agnyatra, i.e. the weapon of fire.

Talking about the preparations for the film, Ranbir revealed how Israeli movement coach Ido Portal helped him prepare for the physicality and movement needed in his character. He added that he did many workshops with Ido that helped him to graph his relationship with fire.

The actor said, "Shiva was a very complex character on paper. And we had to do a lot of prep to bring him to life. The way he walks, runs, fights, dances - almost every aspect of his physicality that involved movement - had to be designed. His relationship with fire needed to be graphed - both emotionally and physically. I trained a lot and did many workshops with Ayan and a few specialists, including Ido Portal, who helped me with that graphing. And it finally translated into the character and journey you see on screen."

In February 2018, Ido shared pictures with Ranbir, Alia, Ayan, and Mouni on his Instagram. Sharing the below photo, he wrote, "I’ve been fortunate to collaborate on the production of a special idea - Brahmastra, the brainchild of director and good friend Ayan Mukerji. Ayan is a dreamer. An innovator and a daredevil in how he approaches things. We’ve spent a lot of time together over the last year putting imagination, mind, and body into the development of the characters. My role was initially movement design for the main character and later the transmission of that design into the actor playing that role - the talented Ranbir Kapoor."

He added, "Brahmastra seems to evolve in the direction of innovation, and collision/collaboration between incredible technical powers with the ever-present and old skool refinement of movement, body expression dynamics and gesture. I’m honored to take part in this production but most importantly happy for the friendships and great creative times spent in the development of this film. Thanks, Ayan and the whole production for your trust in me and my vision! It’s been and keeps being an immense pleasure!".



After enthralling the audience with the visual extravaganza on the big screen, Brahmastra will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4 onwards.