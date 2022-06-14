Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share rare video message ahead of trailer release

Credit: brahmastrafilm/Instagram

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is one of the most anticipated films. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The trailer of the film will be released on June 15 (Wednesday).

Ahead of the trailer release, Alia-Ranbir shared video messages in which they expressed their excitement. Ranbir, who can be seen sitting in a car, said, “Guys, tomorrow is a special and wonderful day for me. The trailer of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva comes out tomorrow. I know you all have been waiting for this film for a long time and I have been waiting for your responses. Actually, andar se mar raha hoon (I am dying inside).”

He continued, “I don’t even know if I’ll ever again get an opportunity to be part of a film like Brahmastra again. We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver, kidney, everything to make this film and I truly hope that it excites, delights, and engages you guys.”

“Please do give your reactions in the comments. I am not on social media but I will be reading all of them and answering all of your questions right here. Ab khel shuru (Now the game begins),” Ranbir concluded.

In another video message, Alia Bhatt stated, “Gentle but very forceful reminded that Brahmastra's trailer is releasing tomorrow. It's a very big deal and a very big moment for all of us. We are very excited. I haven't been sleeping for a week now cause I've been so nervous. I've seen the trailer like 25-30 times. It's a very big moment for me in a big way because it's not just a film.”

Alia continued, “The kind of efforts, love, attention, and focus that has gone into Brahmastra is kind of out of the world and over the years people have been asking me 'What's happening with Brahmastra, when is it releasing, how is it releasing, what is happening?' and I have just kept my head down and I have kept quiet because I was like 'Listen my best friend, who is my wonder boy, I call him Ayan (Mukerji) has a certain vision with this film and it takes time to make and hopefully when it's going to come out to the world you all will love it and enjoy. ' I truly believe that the trailer is the most important unit that goes out of the film because based on the trailer, the audience decides if the film is worth the watch or not.”