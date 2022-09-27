Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt sees strong third weekend, mints Rs 400 crore worldwide

Brahmastra/File photo

Brahmastra box office collection: Brahmastra, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha respectively, released in theatres on September 9 and after a fantabulous third weekend at the box office, the film earned Rs 23 crore nett across India between Friday and Sunday, as per a Hindustan Times report. The report also mentions that the film saw a decent third Sunday overseas and its total worldwide box office collection currently stands at over Rs 400 crore, becoming the first Hindi film to do so since the pandemic. Till Saturday, Brahmastra had minted Rs 104 gross in overseas collections which when added to the Rs 301 crore gross India figure, takes the collection to over Rs 400 crore, reported Hindustan Times. While the official Sunday figures are yet to be announced by the makers, once they do so, the total box office collection of the film might go up slightly.

At the domestic box office, the film received a phenomenal response on National Cinema Day after which the makers of Brahmastra decided to slash the ticket prices to just Rs 100 starting September 26 till September 29. After a terrific third weekend, on its third Monday (September 26) too, Brahmastra managed to stay strong at the box office and set the cash registers ringing, courtesy of reduced ticket prices. As per the report, on Day 18, September 26, Brahmastra collected Rs 2 crore. With this, the film managed to reportedly breach the Rs 250 crore mark and take the domestic nett collection to Rs 255.87 crore. With this, Brahmastra surpassed the total domestic box office collection of The Kashmir Files which reportedly stands at Rs 252 crore.

While Brahmastra is having a fantastic run at the box office, it still is behind the Hindi-dubbed versions of RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 which collected Rs 274 crore and Rs 434 crore, respectively. For the record, the Hindi version of Brahmastra has minted approximately Rs 234 crore nett with the remaining money of the total box office figure coming from dubbed versions.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras such as Jal Astra, Agnyastra, and Vanarastra among others with Brahmastra being the most powerful astra in the entire universe. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by RRR director S S Rajamouli.