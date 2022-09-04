Search icon
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor starrer to break highest opening day collection record set by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022

As of now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has the highest opening day collection of Rs 14.11 crore in 2022. Brahmastra is all set to break this record.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

Brahmastra-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/File photos

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has received a tremendous response in the advance bookings at the box office and the Ayan Mukerji directorial is all set to become the film with the highest opening day collection in 2022, surpassing the record set by Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had opened at Rs 14.11 crore at the box office.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter account on Sunday, September 4, and tweeted, "#KartikAaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 opening day collection of ₹ 14 cr which is highest in 2022 for a Hindi film, will finally be broken by #RanbirKapoor’s #Brahmastra."

As per industry estimates, the opening day figures of Brahmastra are estimated to be around Rs 18-22 crore, as per the advance booking collections on September 4 with still five days left for the theatrical release on September 9. And thus, the opening day figures are expected to rise if the trend for advance booking continues.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Akshay Kumar starrer gangster comedy Bachchan Paandey had the opening day collection of Rs 13.20 crore and the next on the list is also Akshay starrer historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, which had opened at Rs 10.70 crore. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi stands fourth on the list with an opening day collection of Rs 10.50 crore.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance. The fantasy adventure epic will also have the biggest Bollywood release with over 8000 screens worldwide - 5000 screens in India & 3000 screens at the overseas market.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned Astraverse trilogy based on the ancient Indian Astras. The entire Hindi film industry has high hopes for the film, especially after the huge losses incurred due to the box office failure of major movies such as Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

