Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt face protest over actor's 'beef' remark, stopped from entering Mahakaleshwar Temple

The leading stars of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were prevented from entering the famous Mahakaeshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday night by Bajrang Dal activists for the Sanju actor's alleged remarks over beef-eating that he had made in the past.

Confirming the incident, a Mahakaleshwar police station official told PTI that they resorted to cane-charge to disperse the protesters. Eyewitnesses said despite the cane charge, the protesters did not allow the real-life couple to enter the temple premises. Bajrang Dal workers raised 'Jai Shriram' slogans when the actors arrived in the temple premises to take darshan.

"We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken, and beef in non-veg food", Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube told reporters. Even Alia had said that those who want to see her film Brahmastra should watch while others who are not keen shouldn't, he claimed. The police official said to PTI they have taken action under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against a right-wing activist.



Amid the protest, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherjee took darshan of the deity, temple priest Ashish Pujari said. The filmmaker also took to his Instagram and shared a photo in which he was seen sitting inside the temple premises and offering his prayers.

Along with the photo, he wrote, "Feel very happy and energised to have visited Mahakaleshwar Temple today. Got the most beautiful darshan. Wanted to make this visit to close the film-making journey on Brahmāstra, and to get all the positive energy and blessings for our release."

The fantasy adventure epic, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in lead roles, is slated for a theatrical release on September 9 and is expected to take huge opening at the box office seeing the trend of advance bookings and the estimations from trade pundits and industry experts.