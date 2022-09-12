Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer leaked online on Telegram, Tamil Rockerz, other torrent sites

Brahmastra leaked online/File photo

Brahmastra leaked online: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji has been leaked online. Hours after the film hit theatres on September 9, the film was leaded online on piracy sites such as Tamilrockers and Telegram, as per india.com and several other media portals.

Brahmastra, a part fantasy, part action-adventure and part romantic drama, was leaked in HD quality in the above mentioned piracy sites as well as some other including Movierulz, Filmyzilla, 123movies, etc.

The film is the latest to become a target of piracy. Earlier, 83, Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi and various Hollywood films too have been leaked online on the day of its release.

Talking about Brahmastra, the film which opened to mixed reviews, has had a bumper opening at the box office. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva crossed the Rs 160 crore-mark in gross box office collection worldwide in the first two days of its release, the makers said Sunday.

Released on September 9, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan had collected Rs 75 crore on its opening day.

According to production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the second day figures of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva stood at Rs 85, bringing up the total collection to Rs 160 crores.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to bring immense joy to the film industry, theatre owners and audiences and received humongous response from audiences globally as well, as it colelcted Rs. 60 GBOC on Day 2 (Day 1 - 75 cr + Day 2 - 85 cr ).

"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a big screen experience of all time and a complete family entertainer with action, romance, drama and grand VFX for all age groups," the makers said in a note.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of over Rs 400 crore.

The film, currently is theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

