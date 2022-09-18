Search icon
Brahmastra producer Karan Johar reacts after Twitter user questions logic behind Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film

On Sunday, Karan Johar explained the logic behind a particular scene in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

File Photo

Brahmastra Part One-Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has been receiving mixed reviews from the netizens. Despite performing well at the box office, fans have questioned the logic behind the film directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Some people have trolled the makers of Brahmastra for having no logic in the film. On Sunday, a Twitter user wrote, “Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic, the movie has earned 300 crs? This is what Indian creativity is?”

Resharing the tweet, Karan Johar said, “The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows he is the leader of the Brahmansh! That his is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of course on Google maps!”

Responding to him, one of the social media users wrote, “Movie team explaining/giving clarification to some random guy on Twitter gives a false impression that Ayan failed to conceive properly what he imagined. Just ignore the negativity.”

The second person wrote, "I can write way more better stories than this love story.” The third person commented, “Just want to correct you here....when SRK was caught by Moni Roy during that time only they were asking where the ashram was. I think if you are coming up with a vision then you need a very strong story. A love story will not impress the audience nowadays.

Ëarlier, in her Instagram Story, Kangana expressed her wish to question Karan Johar over Brahmastra's box office figures. In a long note, Kangana wrote that she wants to understand why Karan Johar has been sharing the gross box office collection figures for Brahmastra and not nett collection. She further went on to question how a film that has reportedly collected Rs 60 crore nett can be declared a hit considering the Rs 650 crore budget it was made on.

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-12-at-11-04-36-AM

Kangana asked Karan to enlighten her on the economics of the business as she took a dig at him saying that there seem to be different parameters for 'movie mafia' and underprivileged people like her.

READ: Brahmastra box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer becomes first Bollywood movie to top worldwide chart

 

