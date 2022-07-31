Search icon
Brahmastra producer Karan Johar quashes 'Bollywood is finished' trend by calling it 'nonsense'

Karan Johar has opened up about the negative trends of social media related to Bollywood, and called it 'rubbish.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up on the negative trolling and quashed the trend of 'Bollywood is finished' by calling it 'nonsense.' While interacting with PTI, Karan spilt the beans about the dull period of Bollywood and stated that good films will always find their place. "(Bollywood is finished) is all nonsense and rubbish. Good films will always work. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have done huge numbers. We have done numbers on Jug Jugg Jeeyo as well. Films which aren't good can never work and they've never worked.” Johar stated. 

Although there have been quite huge disappointments at the box office, like Bachchhan Paandey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, and the most recent Shamshera, Karan has placed bets on the upcoming films of the biggies. "Now we have many big films coming up. We have Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, and Brahmastra. Then, there is Rohit Shetty's film (Cirkus) and finally, we are ending the year with a Salman Khan film (Bhaijaan earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali). There's so much to look forward to. We have all the love, we just need to create the right content to create it.”

Johar's last production JugJugg Jeeyo also managed to impress the masses, and went on earn more than Rs 100 crores at the worldwide box office. The producer does believe that getting the audience to cinemas has become tough, "To get the audience inside a cinema hall is not easy anymore. You've to make sure your film, trailer, and campaign are exciting to manage to get those numbers. You're living up to your own reputation. Is it stress? Could be. But it's more of a challenge and I like taking challenges." Karan has backed Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, which will release in cinemas on September 9. Johar will also be making his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is slated for next year. 

 

