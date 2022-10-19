Brahmastra OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fantasy adventure

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was a blockbuster at the box office, and now Ayan Mukerji's action adventure is ready to set new records on Disney Plus Hotstar. Yes it confirmed, Karan Johar's production will premiere on the platform from November 4 onwards.

As soon as the news got broke, several fans of the actors shared the news on their social media and added the title to their watch list.

Here's Brahmastra OTT announcement poster

#Brahmastra is coming to Disney+ Hotstar on November 4th. pic.twitter.com/Wek4V0lJ8s — OTT FLIX (@ottflixin) October 19, 2022

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has been a mammoth success at the box office with collections of worldwide box office gross of over Rs 425 crore. It has been reported that the fantasy adventure epic has made on a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore, though there hasn't been any official confirmation over the same.

After Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji said that the budget for Brahmastra is not just allocated to a single film but the entire trilogy, the producer Karan Johar shared the same thoughts in a recent interview and stated that he would hope that the film turns out to be a monetary success when all the three films are made.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, "It’s a three-film budget. There are three films. So, it cannot be allocated to just one film. There are a lot of assets and properties that were created that will move to film 2 and then to film 3. So, the film, eventually, I would like to believe, eventually when all 3 films are made, that it will be a big monetary success for all of us."