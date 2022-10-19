Search icon
Brahmastra OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fantasy adventure

Finally, the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to enthral the digital space. Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was a blockbuster at the box office, and now Ayan Mukerji's action adventure is ready to set new records on Disney Plus Hotstar. Yes it confirmed, Karan Johar's production will premiere on the platform from November 4 onwards. 
 
As soon as the news got broke, several fans of the actors shared the news on their social media and added the title to their watch list. 
 
Here's Brahmastra OTT announcement poster
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has been a mammoth success at the box office with collections of worldwide box office gross of over Rs 425 crore. It has been reported that the fantasy adventure epic has made on a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore, though there hasn't been any official confirmation over the same.
 
After Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji said that the budget for Brahmastra is not just allocated to a single film but the entire trilogy, the producer Karan Johar shared the same thoughts in a recent interview and stated that he would hope that the film turns out to be a monetary success when all the three films are made.
 
 
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, "It’s a three-film budget. There are three films. So, it cannot be allocated to just one film. There are a lot of assets and properties that were created that will move to film 2 and then to film 3. So, the film, eventually, I would like to believe, eventually when all 3 films are made, that it will be a big monetary success for all of us."
 
Meanwhile, in late September at the FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 event, Karan said that the Brahmastra multiverse has been accepted by the audience which has paved the way forward for the next two parts in the trilogy. 

 

 

 

