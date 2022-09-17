Brahmastra: Not Ranveer Singh, but Punit Pathak shot for Dev sequence in Part One Shiva? Choreographer reacts

Ranveer Singh-Dev-Punit Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has kick-started an ambitious cinematic universe named Astraverse, and audiences are now waiting for the second instalment of the film, Dev. The demi-god Dev was introduced in the climax of Part One, without revealing his face. As per a media report, Choreographer Punit Pathak shot for the climax sequence and played the role of Dev.

Soon after the release, the audience speculates about the cast of Dev, and actors like Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan are among the most discussed names for the role. As per the News18 article, the portal approached the choreographer and stated these claims were mere rumours. He said, "No no no, I have not shot it," he told us and added, “It is not true, it is not right. I am not Dev in Brahmastra."

Veteran Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni wins masses across the nation with his brief-yet-effective cameo as the Artist Anish Shetty in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahamstra Part One: Shiva. In the fantasy adventure, Nagarjuna possesses the power of Nandiastra, and his performance was applauded by the masses. In the film, Shetty sacrifices his life before the intermission, and he pushes Junoon (Mouni Roy) and her associate from a cliff, killing himself after a spectacular duel. Now, Nagarjuna opened up on the success of the film, and the appreciation he got from his cameo.

While speaking to ETimes, the actor said, "The feedback has been fantastic. The reactions I have received to my character have been very powerful. Everyone's saying 'What an impact my character has created at the midpoint. Most fans said they were blown away with the Nandi segment and the chase on the road. A lot of people loved my character's dialogues, especially the ones infused with Lord Nandi's mantras." In another interview, director Ayan Mukerji stated that Part Two: Dev can release in the next three years.