Brahmastra: Not just SRK-Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit-Kajol to also have cameos in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film will see real-life couple Alia and Ranbir together for the first time onscreen. It is on the sets of Brahmastra that the couple's love story began and the two finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in April, this year.

While the promotions for the film is ongoing and there's much excitement among fans and cine-goers to watch what is being touted as a big-screen visual treat, a section of the audience is also excited about are the various cameos by big Bollywood stars and megastars that the film is believed to have.

It has already been revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in Brahmastra. Other film stars who are believed to be making cameo appearances in the film are Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit and Kajol. The report also states that senior actor Madhuri Dixit will be seen essaying the role of Goddess Durga and Kajol will make appearances in two scenes in Brahmastra. The report adds that Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan will be seen in a song in the film.

The official synopsis of the trailer reads as, "BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra... and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire."

Brahmastra, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has helmed blockbusters such as the Baahubali franchise and RRR, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.