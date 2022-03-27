Brahmastra: New photos leak shows Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, choreographer Ganesh Acharya in Varanasi

A new set of photos has been leaked from the Varanasi sets of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Brahmastra. The viral pictures show Ranbir and Alia together and the latter is looking charming in the yellow outfit and dupatta. In another picture, we see Ranbir walking at the Kashi site with 'vibhuti bhasma' on his forehead. Even choreographer Ganesh Acharya is spotted having a conversation with Kapoor.

Here are the pictures

These pictures show that the team is leaving no stone unturned in making this film an epic scale entertainer. Recently, another set of pictures was leaked from the shoot online. The pics and videos are being shared by Alia and Ranbir's fans on social media. In the viral photos, the team of ‘Brahmastra’ can be seen shooting in Varanasi. For the unversed, it is the most awaited film of the year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film marks Ayan Mukerji’s return to direction after nine years.



In Brahmastra, Nagarjuna will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nagarjuna described his co-star Alia as a firework. While describing the actors in one word, when Nagarjuna was quipped about Bhatt, he said, “Like a patakha.” The actor has even worked with Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt in ‘The Gentleman.’ So when he was asked to point out a similarity between the father-daughter, he said, ‘They speak their minds.’

Furthermore, Nagarjuna revealed that initially, he wasn't keen to do a cameo in 'Brahmastra,' but it was Ayan's conviction and vision that impressed him. "I was a little sceptical about doing it in the beginning but then Ayan came home and he presented it to me. I said ‘I just don’t want to do a cameo. No point now’. But when he presented it to me, the whole script... it was amazing, it was brilliant."

Brahmastra Part One Shiva stars an ensamble cast of Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna. The film is scheduled to release this year on 9 September.