Brahmastra: Netizens trend Ranbir Kapoor starrer as '#BestSpecialEffectsMovie' ahead of film's release

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will hit cinemas on September 9, and it seems like the film has earned the loyalty of netizens. Earlier, the film was trending with #boycott calls. Now, there is a gradual shift in digital media.

Netizens are now favouring Ayan Mukerji's directorial, and they are trending the film as '#BestSpecialEffectsMovie.' This hashtag has turned into multiple tweets, and digital users are going gaga over the film's speculative vision.

Here are the reactions

This movie will become the #BestspecialEffectsMovie at this year

Releasing at sep 9 ,mark the date and do watch only on theatre pic.twitter.com/Sj8MPZmYNi — pawan kalyan fan club (@pawanka86067141) August 31, 2022

Brahmastra has so many special effects, this is looking rich in each and every frame

Best SpecialEffects Movie pic.twitter.com/O5u70AKE9o — (@Ranbirs_Tillend) August 31, 2022

This movie has the potential to be a big hit this year.#BestSpecialEffectsMovie #BrahmastraIn9Days pic.twitter.com/EKOjfgLf5H — Fahad Shaikh (@FahadShaikh003) August 31, 2022

One of the Best visual Effects I have seen ever

Going to be Extraordinary Experience to us by the visuals Kudos the VFX team #BestSpecialEffectsMovie pic.twitter.com/TCRFN75rxc — unknown (@unknown2356704) August 31, 2022

There is been 21 years since there is first lord of the rings movie and just they still have the some of the best special effects makeup i’ve ever seen



Best SpecialEffects Movie pic.twitter.com/jpRbeVBmmo August 31, 2022

After watching trailer can't explain how much excited I'm for this movie just loved the special effects which is used in this

Best SpecialEffects Movie pic.twitter.com/2vKiMy6kzm — (@MPriyaa_here) August 31, 2022

I am eagerly waiting for this blockbuster movie to watch this special effects

Best SpecialEffects Movie pic.twitter.com/DFKrJJbspx — Pritam Kumar (@pritammkk) August 31, 2022

Get Ready for the Brahmastra

Best Special Effects Movie we have ever experienced in Indian Cinema pic.twitter.com/gW2uW0YDNQ — August 31, 2022

Brahmastra, one of the most ambitious movies in Indian cinema, is just days ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 9. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt star in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha in Ayan Mukerji's film, while Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen playing pivotal roles.

READ: Brahmastra: Mouni Roy confirms Shah Rukh Khan's guest appearance in Ayan Mukerji's film

Since the trailer launch, it has been rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a cameo role in the film, and then, some photos were leaked which showed SRK as Vanara Astra. Now, Mouni, who plays the antagonist Junoon, has finally confirmed that the Pathaan actor will be seen in a guest appearance in the fantasy adventure epic.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Gold actress talked about how special it feels to be a part of Brahmastra and said, "When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it; just to be part of this world, I feel that it’s a privilege."

Speaking about the onscreen chemistry of the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia, Mouni added, "One thing I tell everybody whenever I get asked about Ranbir-Alia is that they are fire on-screen, they light up on the screen. They’re very natural, they’re very spontaneous."