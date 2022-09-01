Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra: Netizens trend Ranbir Kapoor starrer as '#BestSpecialEffectsMovie' ahead of film's release

It seems like, amid the boycott trend, Brahmastra has impressed netizens, as now several of them are backing the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 07:05 AM IST

Brahmastra: Netizens trend Ranbir Kapoor starrer as '#BestSpecialEffectsMovie' ahead of film's release
Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will hit cinemas on September 9, and it seems like the film has earned the loyalty of netizens. Earlier, the film was trending with #boycott calls. Now, there is a gradual shift in digital media. 

Netizens are now favouring Ayan Mukerji's directorial, and they are trending the film as '#BestSpecialEffectsMovie.' This hashtag has turned into multiple tweets, and digital users are going gaga over the film's speculative vision. 

Here are the reactions

Brahmastra, one of the most ambitious movies in Indian cinema, is just days ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 9. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt star in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha in Ayan Mukerji's film, while Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen playing pivotal roles.

READ: Brahmastra: Mouni Roy confirms Shah Rukh Khan's guest appearance in Ayan Mukerji's film

Since the trailer launch, it has been rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a cameo role in the film, and then, some photos were leaked which showed SRK as Vanara Astra. Now, Mouni, who plays the antagonist Junoon, has finally confirmed that the Pathaan actor will be seen in a guest appearance in the fantasy adventure epic.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Gold actress talked about how special it feels to be a part of Brahmastra and said, "When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it; just to be part of this world, I feel that it’s a privilege."  

Speaking about the onscreen chemistry of the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia, Mouni added, "One thing I tell everybody whenever I get asked about Ranbir-Alia is that they are fire on-screen, they light up on the screen. They’re very natural, they’re very spontaneous."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.