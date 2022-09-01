Search icon
Brahmastra: Netizens spot Shah Rukh Khan in new clip of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film, say 'fun mat spoil karo'

Shah Rukh Khan's guest appearance in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra has been confirmed by Mouni Roy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

Brahmasta Film/Instagram

With just a few days to go for the worldwide theatrical release of Brahmastra on September 9, the makers have been sharing small clips from the Ayan Mukerji-directed fantasy adventure epic. On August 30 and 31, the team dropped two clips featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan respectively.

And on Thursday, September 1, with just 8 days to go for the film, a new clip has been released in which a character was seen flipping in the air and fighting against another character. Netizens were quick to spot that the former is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, as the latest clip matches with the previously leaked photos and clips in which the Pathaan actor was seen as Vanara Astra.

As soon as the new clip was released on the official social media handles of Brahmastra, netizens thronged the comments section with replies such as, "King Shahrukh Khan, ab wait nahi ho raha hai iss movie ke liye, so excited", "This is Shah Rukh Khan, I'm hell excited now", and "Ohhhh myyyy God this give me chills, 100% SRK".

While some other netizens complained that the team should stop releasing these small clips as it may spoil the experience of watching the visual spectacle in theatres. One Instagram user replied, "Sab kuch yahan mat dikhaao, fun mat spoil karo", while another commented, "Movie ke liye rehne do yaar scenes".

Mouni Roy, who plays the antagonist Junoon in the film, had recently confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is playing a guest appearance in the film. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Gold actress talked about how special it feels to be a part of Brahmastra and said, "When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it; just to be part of this world, I feel that it’s a privilege."

READ | Brahmastra: Mouni Roy confirms Shah Rukh Khan's guest appearance in Ayan Mukerji's film

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.

