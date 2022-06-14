Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's first look as Mysterious Queen of Darkness Junoon from Ayan Mukerji's film is intriguing

Mouni Roy, Brahmastra/Instagram

Ahead of the release of the film's trailer on June 15, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to share a new motion poster introducing actress Mouni Roy as 'Junoon'.

Calling her a surprise package, Ayan Mukerji stated that Mouni, who has a deep belief and surrender for Lord Shiva, has always "understood Brahmāstra very naturally." Therefore, he mentioned, that she was able to kill it with her part in the movie.

Sharing the motion poster, Ayan wrote alongside it, "JUNOON A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni’s Performance as Junoon. Moun - who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva - has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally - and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie! My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmāstra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!

कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है। ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है |

More of Her… More of our Cast… More of Everything… In Our TRAILER TOMORROW," Ayan Mukerji wrote on Instagram.

While sharing the poster, Mouni wrote on Instagram, "

"JUNOON

After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality,

कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है। ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है |Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow!"

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, on Saturday, had shared a motion poster of Brahmastra to introduce the character of Anish the Artist, who will be portrayed by South star Nagarjuna in the upcoming movie. Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster with a caption that had lines of a Hindi verse alluding to the power of the character. It read, "Sahshrd Nandi Hain Bhujla Jaake, Andhkaar Bhi Thar Thar Kaanpe. Haatho Me Jiske Hain Hajaro Nandiyo Ka Bal".She added "With the strength of a 1000 Nandi`s, meet Anish the Artist, BRAHMASTRA TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH."

Apart from Alia, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also posted the motion poster on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he beautifully introduced Nagarjuna by writing, "ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA.Ayan continued, "When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!! He entered the world of Brahmastra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmastra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie! Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th!!" "Shivvahanay vidmahe tundaa dhimahi, tanno nandi: Prachodayat!" added the filmmaker.Shivvahanay vidmahe tundaa dhimahi, tanno nandi: Prachodayat!"

Brahmastra is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are playing the central characters of Shiva and Isha.Apart from Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan will also be playing a pivotal role in the movie. The veteran star will be seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi. The film is scheduled to release on September 9 across theatres in 5 Indian languages.