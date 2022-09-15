Brahmastra: Mouni Roy reacts to reports of her overshadowing Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's film

File photo

Despite some negative reviews for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, one cast member was able to garner cheers. The movie's Junoon, played by actress Mouni Roy, was a standout performance. Mouni was questioned about receiving more compliments than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview.

When asked about the same, she told Pinkvilla, “I am the biggest Ranbir-Alia fan. The biggest. It was an absolute pleasure working with the two of them. No, I cannot even imagine a thought like that, to be honest. I genuinely feel both of them are fire on screen. They’re great, humble, kind, nice human beings.”

She continued, “They are so dedicated. They wouldn’t leave the set, they were always present — for all the markings, for all the rehearsals, for all the lighting. When I’ve seen them like that and seen the kind of work that the both of them have done in the film, I feel that they are magic together. So, you’re asking the wrong person (this question).”

In a recent interview, Mouni opened up on this cancel culture against her film.

Talking to News18, she said, "It didn’t bother me but I would wonder why somebody would write such things even without watching the film first. If you watch it and then don’t like it, you can express so. But these are all phantom people, who are hiding behind their screens. They don’t have anything else to do and have surplus amount of time. So, they waste it doing these things."

She was even trolled for her look being too similar to that of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was called as 'desi Wanda'. Speaking about such reactions, Mouni said, "I read those comments but I forgot about them the next moment. They didn’t affect me."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax. Ayan in a recent interview has revealed that the team is planning to release the next part in December 2025.