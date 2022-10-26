Brahmastra: Mouni Roy opens up on playing Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's film, says 'It's not easy to strike...'

File Photo

Blockbuster film Brahmāstra: Part One–Shiva, starring Mouni Roy, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on November 4, 2022.

The film directed and written by Ayan Mukerji revolves around the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Now, viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ahead of its digital premiere, Mouni Roy, who plays the fierce yet powerful Junoon in the Astraverse, spoke about receiving heartfelt appreciation for her antagonistic character in the action-adventure fantasy film.

“I was quite overwhelmed with all the support coming my way! There is a lot of curiosity, a lot of questions about Junoon and who she is - which is very exciting,” said the star who won the hearts of viewers.

“It is not very easy to strike a chord as the villain in a project of this scale but to have made that connection with the viewers is extremely gratifying and humbling. I am eternally grateful to Ayan for giving me the opportunity to play such an amazing character,” she added.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been a mammoth success at the box office with collections of worldwide box office gross of over Rs 425 crore. It has been reported that the fantasy adventure epic has made on a whopping budget of Rs 410 crore, though there hasn't been any official confirmation over the same.

After Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji said that the budget for Brahmastra is not just allocated to a single film but the entire trilogy, the producer Karan Johar shared the same thoughts in a recent interview and stated that he would hope that the film turns out to be a monetary success when all the three films are made.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, "It’s a three-film budget. There are three films. So, it cannot be allocated to just one film. There are a lot of assets and properties that were created that will move to film 2 and then to film 3. So, the film, eventually, I would like to believe, eventually when all 3 films are made, that it will be a big monetary success for all of us."

Karan Johar's production will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4 onwards.