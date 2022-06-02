Search icon
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy gets brutally trolled, netizens call her 'sasti Wanda Maximoff'

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's movie teaser has met with mixed reception, as netizens are trolling Mouni Roy's look and movie's VFX.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Brahmastra

The teaser of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva teaser has finally given a glimpse of the much-awaited epic drama. We also got to see the characters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The teaser was filled with heavy VFX shots, leaving the audience craving for more. 

The sec glimpse has worked big time, and people are waiting for the trailer. The cast has also earned praises for their contribution, except Mouni Roy. The Naagin actress looked destructive in the teaser, and her character looks promising, but the initial feedback on her character is mixed, and netizens have been harsh on her. 

Let's watch the teaser again

As soon as Brahmastra's first glimpse was out, netizens started ridiculing Mouni Roy's character. While a few users have found similarities between Mouni's character with Marvel's Wanda Maximoff. A user asserted, "Nagin waale VFX team hire kar k movie bana rahe." Another user added, "Hopefully people won't diny the movie by calling new season of Naagin." 

More than Mouni, the film's VFX has also met with mixed reception, and the users are not happy with the initial glimpse. A netizen added, "Dude, the vfx team you banked upon can’t even make fire look real, forget about everything else." Another netizen added, "Very bad VFX. Big turn down. Hope the story is good. There is Avatar and here we have Brahmastra....they both can never be compared. I think we should produce what we are good at." A user asserted, "Such bad VFX... This is as close to the Ramsay horror flicks in the early 90's. 400cr spent on what?" One of the user predicted, "It’s an written disaster on the wall mark my words no one can save this epic downgrade movie." The trailer of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be out in June 15, and the movie will release in cinemas on September 9. 

