Brahmastra makers lose Rs 1.5 crore after pre-release event featuring RRR star Jr NTR gets cancelled?

Brahmastra-Jr NTR/File photos

The team of Brahmastra, one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, had planned a huge pre-release event in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, on Friday, September 2, which had RRR star Jr NTR as the chief attraction. But the same event got cancelled at the last minute due to security reasons. But, the team didn't disappoint the fans and the national media who had flown in from different parts of the country to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Later, the makers organised a press conference in a city hotel where the cast members Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy were present. RRR director SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in all the languages in South India, and Jr NTR also graced the event, as promised.

Now, as per a report in ETimes, the makers have faced a huge loss of Rs 1.5 crore after the grand event was cancelled. A source was quoted telling the portal, "There was proper police permission but due to overcrowding the permission was revoked the makers must have lost about Rs 1.50 crore."



READ | Brahmastra: RRR star Jr NTR opens up on dull phase of Indian film industry, says 'let's accept...'

Later at the press conference, the Baahubali series filmmaker Rajamouli explained the reason behind the cancellation as he said, "The event at Ramaoji Rao studios was unfortunately cancelled. The makers of Brahmastra had taken all the necessary permissions from the commissioner of police, but it had to be cancelled as all the police personnel were busy and were deployed on Ganpati duty."

The director added, "There was a huge performance which was planned where Ranbir Kapoor was explaining about playing with fire, the power his character Shiva possesses in the film to Jr NTR and then NTR was going to do a big explosion, but we couldn’t do it. Hopefully, we will do it once Bramastra becomes a huge success."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first part planned in the Astraverse trilogy based on ancient Indian astras, releases in cinemas on September 9. The big-budget fantasy adventure epic is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who has earlier directed Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.