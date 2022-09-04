Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra makers lose Rs 1.5 crore after pre-release event featuring RRR star Jr NTR gets cancelled?

The Brahmastra pre-release event planned at Ramoji Film City was cancelled due to security reasons and later, a small event happened at a city hotel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Brahmastra makers lose Rs 1.5 crore after pre-release event featuring RRR star Jr NTR gets cancelled?
Brahmastra-Jr NTR/File photos

The team of Brahmastra, one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, had planned a huge pre-release event in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, on Friday, September 2, which had RRR star Jr NTR as the chief attraction. But the same event got cancelled at the last minute due to security reasons. But, the team didn't disappoint the fans and the national media who had flown in from different parts of the country to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Later, the makers organised a press conference in a city hotel where the cast members Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy were present. RRR director SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in all the languages in South India, and Jr NTR also graced the event, as promised.

Now, as per a report in ETimes, the makers have faced a huge loss of Rs 1.5 crore after the grand event was cancelled. A source was quoted telling the portal, "There was proper police permission but due to overcrowding the permission was revoked the makers must have lost about Rs 1.50 crore."

READ | Brahmastra: RRR star Jr NTR opens up on dull phase of Indian film industry, says 'let's accept...'

Later at the press conference, the Baahubali series filmmaker Rajamouli explained the reason behind the cancellation as he said, "The event at Ramaoji Rao studios was unfortunately cancelled. The makers of Brahmastra had taken all the necessary permissions from the commissioner of police, but it had to be cancelled as all the police personnel were busy and were deployed on Ganpati duty."

The director added, "There was a huge performance which was planned where Ranbir Kapoor was explaining about playing with fire, the power his character Shiva possesses in the film to Jr NTR and then NTR was going to do a big explosion, but we couldn’t do it. Hopefully, we will do it once Bramastra becomes a huge success."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first part planned in the Astraverse trilogy based on ancient Indian astras, releases in cinemas on September 9. The big-budget fantasy adventure epic is helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who has earlier directed Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.