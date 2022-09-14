Brahmastra, KGF Chapter 2, RRR: Which movie recorded highest opening weekend collections?

KGF 2, Brahmastra, RRR

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has ended the dry spell at the box office, and the film has made new records in India and across the globe. Although there was a negative air before the release, and boycott trends were ruling the social media, Brahmastra won over all hurdles and went on to become the highest non-holiday opening weekend.

As per the reports of India Today, Brahmastra went on to earn Rs 225 crore in the opening weekend. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer was released on 5100 screens in India and 3800 screens in overseas with a total of 8900 screens. Brahmastra went on break records of Ranbir's Sanju (Rs 120 crores) and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 114 crores). Brahmastra has broken multiple records but has it been able to break records of the two biggest pan-India films, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Yash's KGF Chapter 2?

Yash's much-awaited KGF Chapter 2 was among the most-awaited films of the year, and it went on to create a huge explosion at the global box office. When it comes to the weekend collection, reportedly, the film went on to earn Rs 193 crores in India on its first weekend.

Talking about SS Rajamouli's epic drama RRR, The Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer brought back the glory of Indian cinema, and it went on to collect Rs 500 crore worldwide. However, when it comes to India's weekend collection, Brahmastra broke RRR records. As per the analysis of Bollywood Hungama, the film went on to collect Rs 75.57 crores in India. Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan made cameo appearances in the film. The next instalment of the series is titled Dev.