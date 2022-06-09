Brahmastra: Karan Johar introduces Amitabh Bachchan's fierce role as Guru with first look poster

Karan Johar/Instagram

Brahmastra's producers a few days ago confirmed that the trailer for the much-anticipated film will be released on June 15. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna appear in the film, which will be released on September 9th this year.

Karan Johar has officially stated that Amitabh Bachchan would portray Guru in the film via Instagram.

For the unversed, as soon as the teaser was released, fans went berserk, and everyone began chatting about the actors' first looks. However, a part of the internet was enthralled by Shah Rukh Khan's appearance. It's been suggested that SRK will appear in the film and would have a long cameo. Despite the fact that the superstar was not mentioned in the teaser, many were certain they saw him during a scene.

Brahmastra, starring the newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, is one of the most awaited Hindi movies of this year. A day before their wedding, Ayan Mukerji had dropped the teaser of the romantic track Kesariya from the film as a gift to Ranbir and Alia.

Taking to his social media handles on Wednesday, April 27, Pritam shared a lengthy note that began as, "We are excited that just a teaser of our song Kesariya from Brahmastra is getting so much love from you! I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song and we have even had discussions internally about it!"



The note continued, "However, we have a plan in place to introduce Brahmastra to the world and we want to do it right. So we are focusing on the trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya, the full song, will be launched in the months closer to release. So, please be patient. And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the song teaser! I am excited to share the music of Brahmastra with you in the coming months."