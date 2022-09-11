Brahmastra: Kangana Ranaut continues slamming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, mocks film's collection

Kangana Ranaut- Brahmastra

As Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is garnering appreciation from the audience, Kangana Ranaut continues to mock the film. Recently, Kangana ridiculed film director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar. Now, she has gone ahead and made a mockery out of the film's collections.

Kangana shared a tweet of a creative director on her Instagram, and she made fun of Brahmastra's collections. As per the tweet of the said person, trade analysts are putting out fake box office numbers, and there is a huge manipulation in the figures. The tweet stated, "So, few trade analysts are not giving #Brahmastra BO figures, as they’re completely manipulated. The ones who’re going gaga with fake BO figures are heftily paid. This manipulation is possibly India’s biggest so far, over 60-70% fake figures. It’s not just ego, it’s coke-ego!"

Here's the tweet

So, few trade analysts are not giving #Brahmastra BO figures, as they’re completely manipulated. The ones who’re going gaga with fake BO figures are heftily paid.



This manipulation is possibly India’s biggest so far, over 60-70% fake figures.



It’s not just ego, it’s coke-ego! — Eray Mridula Cather (@ErayCr) September 10, 2022

Kangana shared the snapshot of the tweet on her Instagram, and wrote, "Wow! That's a new low seventy percent (laughing emoji)."

Here's Kangana's take on Brahmastra

Well, this isn't the first time Kangana has taken a potshot at Brahmastra. The Manikarnika actress and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri are targeting the film in various instances. Earlier, On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and slammed Karan Johar for ‘begging south stars’ for film promotions. She even called Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra ‘disaster.’

Kangana wrote, “people like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.”

Recently, the team Brahmastra held a press conference in Delhi, and there Ranbir said, "The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hai." Kapoor conitnued, "The feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (Dulhaniya) Le Jaayenge, asking you to ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all."