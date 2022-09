Photo credit: Twitter

Brahmastra: RRR actor Jr NTR apologised to his fans and the media after the film’s grand pre-release event, which was suppose to be held at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, got cancelled due to security reasons.

Later, the film’s team organised an event in an informal setting at a short notice in a city hotel where Brahmastra cast members Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni were present. Also present at the event was SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in South India.