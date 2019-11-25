'Brahmastra': Is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film premise similar to the 'Avengers' franchise?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has caught everyone's attention since the time it has been announced. Fans have been waiting for the release of the fantasy drama which got delayed a couple of times. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Going by one teaser which was unveiled earlier this year, the movie has a mythological presence which is related to Ranbir's character Shiva.

Now as per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra's plot has been revealed. A source told the entertainment portal, "It’s an ancient weapon that has been broken and stored in the land of gods at multiple places in India. The first part of the trilogy revolves around Shiva’s discovery of fire within him and how that eventually leads him towards the weapon named Brahmastra."

The source went on to say, "It’s an adventurous fight between the good and evil to become the most powerful person in the world, with a lot of reference to the Indian mythological tales. The film is high on visual effects and scale, and people will get to know Ayan Mukerji’s vision once the teaser is unveiled next year."

While they added, "Varanasi is the place where the action kicks off. The premise is like The Avengers franchise wherein the good and evil are on the hunt to collect something powerful, with the good going ahead with the intent to protect the world from destruction by evil. While in The Avengers it was the infinity stones, here it is Brahmastra."