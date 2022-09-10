Brahmastra: Hrithik Roshan says 'film student in me needs to watch' Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film again

Credit: File photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra earned Rs 75 crore on day 1 worldwide. Despite the #BoycottBrahmastra trend, the film directed by Ayan Mukerji has received good reviews from the audience.

On Saturday, Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan reviewed the film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. He took to Twitter and wrote, “The film student in me needs to watch BRAHMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM, the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team!.”

The film student in me needs to watch BHRAMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM , the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team ! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Hrithik was reportedly offered the role of Dev in the second installment of the trilogy Brahmastra. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, “Hrithik is already doing two high-on visual effects films - Krrish 4 and Ramayana. He felt, that doing Brahmastra 2 would mean too much of a time investment on another VFX-heavy film. This decade, he wants to do more films and he doesn’t want to end up spending the next 7 years on these 3 dream projects. He informed his thought to Ayan and Karan, and politely let go of the offer.”

Hrithik Roshan is now preparing for Vikram Vedha and the movie is highly anticipated. Saif Ali Khan also stars in the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has finally ended the dry run in Bollywood. As per the official figures, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has delivered a massive opening day of Rs. 75 crores. This is indeed good news as the Hindi film industry was struggling for months to get a huge hit. Igniting celebrations across the country, the film Industry, theatre owners and audiences, with the weekend total expected to be huge!

