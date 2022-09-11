Search icon
Brahmastra Hindi box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film estimated to earn Rs 39 crore

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva delivered an opening day of Rs. 75 crores. And now, on day 2, film’s Hindi version has collected Rs 39 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:18 AM IST

File Photo

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has ended the dry run in Bollywood. According to the official figures, Brahmastra delivered an opening day of Rs. 75 crores. And now, on day 2, film’s Hindi version is said to have collected Rs 39 crore.

According to Ramesh Bala, the film is estimated to earn Rs 39 crore.

 

Recently, the team Brahmastra held a press conference in Delhi, and there Ranbir said, "The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hai." Kapoor conitnued, "The feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale (Dulhaniya) Le Jaayenge, asking you to ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all."

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. RRR director S.S. Rajamouli presents Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

 

