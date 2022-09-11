Brahmastra: Director Hansal Mehta gives befitting replies to trolls targeting Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film

Hansal Mehta-Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has breathed fresh air in Bollywood, and director Hansal Mehta is celebrating the film. The Scam 1992 director is known for giving it back to naysayers and online trollers. So, after enjoying the movie, he is equally enjoying giving befitting replies to haters who were spreading venom against the film.

At first, Hansal wrote about his struggle of getting a movie ticket. Later he appreciated the film and wrote, "I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows. And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE." He continued and wished the movie should do wonders, "So much respect for the passion and perseverance of #AyaanMukherjee @karanjohar @malhotra_namit. Also the ever luminous #RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08. I really hope this film works wonders."

Here are Mehta's tweets

I really enjoyed #Brahmastra. What I enjoyed even more is going to a cinema hall for a nearly 60-70% full morning show after failing to get tickets for last night’s shows.And long queues for the later shows at the same multiplex. The 2nd part is going to be HUGE. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 11, 2022

So much respect for the passion and perseverance of #AyaanMukherjee @karanjohar @malhotra_namit. Also the ever luminous #RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08. I really hope this film works wonders. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 11, 2022

Soon after his tweets, several netizens tried to troll him and mocked his views. A few of them accused that Hansal's views are paid tweets. While a few of them even abused him. Well, Hansal surely knows how to shut them up, and his replies are funnier than the trolls.

Check out some of his replies

Boycott failed and the Box Office is on fire so suddenly everyone is a serious movie critic and talking about the film craft as if they grew up watching Italian neorealist cinema. pic.twitter.com/yCUHRotT4K — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) September 11, 2022

This is called SANSKAAR. Well done by whoever created you. https://t.co/pLp6Skht2H — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 11, 2022

Brahmastra Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra is doing really well at the box office. The has ended Bollywood’s dry run and is emerging has one of the most loved movies of recent times. As per Ayan Mukerji’s latest Instagram post, the film has grossed Rs 160 crore in just two days.

Bollywood Celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have also reviewed the film and praised the team of Brahmastra. After watching the film, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer and wrote, “an adventure for the big screen… A ride like no other…. Loved being in a movie theatre and had a blast watching @ayan_mukerji’s vision come to life…..” He added, “My 2 favourites actors and humans set the screen on fire 9litreally) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. From The king Khans surprise emergence (loved it) to nag sirs action. sequences to @ipritamofficial dadas score and music this one is a sure shot cinematic experience.”