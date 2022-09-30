Brahmastra: Director Ayan Mukerji talks about deleted action sequence with a bear, reveals 'we had budget...'

Before SS Rajamouli's RRR, Ayan Mukerji conceptualised a similar sequence for the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer. However, he couldn't add it.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahasmtra Part One: Shiva is still running in cinemas. and it has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2022. The fantasy adventure is intended as the first part of the Astraverse trilogy, and the next instalment of the film is titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

Recently, director Ayan Mukerji opened up about the compromises he made for the film. One of the interesting trivia Ayan shared was about a sequence of a bear. While attending FICCI Frames, Ayan was having a panel discussion. There he revealed that an action sequence with a bear was planned for the film. However, due to budget constraints, Namit Malhotra (reproducer) asked him to cut the sequence. Later, when Ayan saw SS Rajamouli's RRR, he got surprised by the interval sequence, where Jr NTR storms into the palace with animals. Interestingly, Namit's Prime Focus company did the VFX work of RRR, and when Ayan saw Ram Charan starrer, he expressed his discontent to Namit.

In the panel discussion, Ayan said, "Even now when I meet Namit, I tell him that you made me compromise, I had to cut bear, or else it could have been a great sequence, my second half would have been much better."

There was a bear sequence in brahmastra interval which got cut down because of vfx budget issue's later got added in rrr interval.

On Friday, director Ayan Mukerji shared Kesariya Dance Mix, an unreleased version of the song, that was much groovier than the original. The original song was shot as a dance number, where Shiva and Isha are enjoying the vibes of Varanasi, and they danced with the locals in a carnival-like celebration. Ayan shared the video with interesting trivia and stated that he had to request everyone, including the cast to reshoot the song. Mukerji stated that he was supposed not to show this version, but now, since the movie has become a hit he is uploaded the video as Kesariya Dance Mix.